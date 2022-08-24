Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 86,398 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $598,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $482.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.