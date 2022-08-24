Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of Eaton worth $886,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 7.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 143,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

