Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$88.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 108,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.