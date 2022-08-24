Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$84.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$86.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNS. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.27.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,109. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$71.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.