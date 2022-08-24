Bankroll Vault (VLT) Trading 20.7% Lower This Week

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00261730 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

