Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 54487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$40.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

