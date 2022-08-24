Barclays Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $43.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $36.24 on Monday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

