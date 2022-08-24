Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. 45,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,450. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

