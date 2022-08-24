Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 171,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 224,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bayhorse Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,843.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.