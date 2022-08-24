Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.
Beach Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
Beach Energy stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
About Beach Energy
