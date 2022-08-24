Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 165,714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $258.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,169. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

