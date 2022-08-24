Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 2,938 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 10.79% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

