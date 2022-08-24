Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 2.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 446.8% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period.
NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. 6,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.
