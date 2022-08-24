Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SSNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. 5,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,539. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

