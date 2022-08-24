Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 303,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944,565. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

