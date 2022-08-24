Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.44. 195,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

