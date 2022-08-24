Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 37,010 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,010 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,021. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.

