Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PCAR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 14,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

