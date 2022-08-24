Berry Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.72 Million (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Berry has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $902,607.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

