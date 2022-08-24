BiFi (BIFI) Price Down 13.6% This Week

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $198,693.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiFi has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00108037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00249330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

