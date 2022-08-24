BiFi Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $151,485.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00107519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00258257 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

