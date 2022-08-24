Big Digital Shares Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $25,158.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Big Digital Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Digital Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.