Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Cap Achieves $34,124.15

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $34,124.15 and approximately $10,890.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00762663 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.
About Bintex Futures
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com.
Buying and Selling Bintex Futures
Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.