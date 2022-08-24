Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $64,563.21 and $5.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00074653 BTC.

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

