BitBall Price Hits $0.0009 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $571,471.86 and $1,044.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,690.12 or 0.99948031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00059874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00026958 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.