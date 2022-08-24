Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00309907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00119226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080233 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

