BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 9.7% This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $9,044.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00318000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00120115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00080093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,509,941,139 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

