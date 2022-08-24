BitcoinZ Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $9,044.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00318000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00120115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00080093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,509,941,139 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.