BitCore (BTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $104,749.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $104,749.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,626.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.16 or 0.07741406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00166985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00263708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00708183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00614950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

