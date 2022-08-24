BitWhite (BTW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56,078.00

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $41,409.81 and $56,078.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars.

