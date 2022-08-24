BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. City State Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

