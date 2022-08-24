Black Phoenix (BPX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Black Phoenix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Black Phoenix has a market cap of $186,903.34 and $223,380.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Black Phoenix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00082133 BTC.

About Black Phoenix

Black Phoenix is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Black Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.