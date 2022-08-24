BlackPool (BPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,407.00

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BlackPool has a market cap of $564,724.05 and $20,407.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
About BlackPool
BlackPool was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
Buying and Selling BlackPool
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BlackPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.