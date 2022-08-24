BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $696.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $650.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

