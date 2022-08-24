Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.
About Blue River Resources
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
