Blueprint Medicines Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($10.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($10.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.94). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.17) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2024 earnings at ($8.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $71.68 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $593,241.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,595. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

