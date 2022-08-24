Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys 300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Target by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

