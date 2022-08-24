Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,530,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 262,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 839,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,217,000 after purchasing an additional 193,170 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 215,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 162,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LQD stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.41. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $136.26.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.