Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Stock Down 0.1 %

ELY stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

