Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after buying an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,698,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after buying an additional 258,952 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.