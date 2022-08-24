Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after buying an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,698,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after buying an additional 258,952 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

