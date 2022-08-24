Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

