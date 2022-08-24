Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Invests $384,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

