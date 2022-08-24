Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.