Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

