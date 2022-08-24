Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,140 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE:TRV opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

