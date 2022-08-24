Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.