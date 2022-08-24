Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

