BMS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $238.57. 16,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,079. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.