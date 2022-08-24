BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.26. 63,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,472. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

