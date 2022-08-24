BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

